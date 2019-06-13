mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blueface & Rich The Kid Drop "Daddy" In Time For Father's Day

Mitch Findlay
June 13, 2019 11:17
Blueface links with Rich The Kid for a patriarchal banger.


Blueface is one of the new year's more fascinating artists. When he first sauntered onto the scene, many were quickly fixated on his voice. Throughout his earlier material, he sounded somewhat like an animal blessed with the ability to talk, despite the physical act of doing so causing him great pain. As his career stabilized, he managed to develop more control over his cadence, distinctive though it remains. After delivering "Thotiana," Blueface's unique charms appeared to plateau, solidifying him as a viable presence in the modern hip-hop landscape. Yet as many have come to know, time is never kind to those with a breakout hit. Before long, it's on to the next one.

Today, Blueface's hopeful "next one" has arrived, in select international markets (the song drops on Friday). Enter "Daddy," a tepid bop borrowing foundational strands of "Thotiana's" DNA, a zone in which Blueface feels at his most comfortable. "I just want some mouth, without the conversation," he suggests, kicking off a now-familiar piano line. Not even the presence of Rich The Kid, who has proven himself a viable hit-maker in his own right, can help steer this one where it so clearly wishes to be. Do you think Blueface delivered with "Daddy?" Or does he need to go back to the drawing board? 

Quotable Lyrics

She call me daddy, I don't even know her mama 
She wanna' fuck, but I ain't even got a condom
Yeah aight, gimme top 'til the end of night 
You might get Chanel, you gon' be aight

