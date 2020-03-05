Blueface & NLE Choppa Leave Opps Looking Like Donuts In "Holy Moly"

Just one week remains before the release of Los Angeles rapper Blueface's new project Find The Beat. Teasing the body of work for months, several release dates were thrown around, including a couple in December 2019, but the artist and his label ultimately decided to drop FTB on March 13. It is unclear whether the tracklist will be the same as the one shared four months ago, but it's looking as though that may be the case. Informing fans that his next single would be the NLE Choppa-featuring "Holy Moly," Blueface has officially dropped the track ahead of the album.

After posting their antics-filled shenanigans on social media this week, Blueface and NLE Choppa have teamed up to release "Holy Moly" via Cash Money West Records. Much like with the rest of BF's most recent songs, this is very similar to the type of music he was releasing last year. If you're not already a fan of the 23-year-old Famous Cryp, don't expect to be convinced from this.

"Holy Moly" is out now in select international markets. It will be released globally at midnight. Let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

Rollie, poly, can't wear the Rollie without the poly

Twin Glocks named Zack and Cody

Party pooper just like Mr. Moseby

Do a mission in my Sprinter van

Hop out, n***as sprintin'

Hit him in the back, rip through his stomach

Shoot the club up, ain't tell I was comin'