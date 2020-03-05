Blueface appeared on episode 17 of Wild 'N Out that aired a few days ago, and let's just say his rap battle with Nick Cannon was, well, it lined up perfectly with the Los Angeles-bred rapper's signature offbeat flow.



Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET

Nick started things off with a few lighthearted threats, rapping, "Blueface, yeah, I'm going straight off top of the dome / Red squad, once again it's on / You don't want to see my chrome, cause I'll steal your car and make you Crip Walk home." After those "award-worthy" set of bars, the "Thotiana" emcee stopped DJ D Wrek from playing the beat, jokingly saying "you know I ain't good with the beat" as a play on his now-infamous way of somehow making hits without ever really being in-sync with the instrumental. "Nick nack patty wack, I gave your b*tch this bone," he responded with, further adding, "I had her bust down when I touched down in her zone." Neither one of these dude are getting five mics anytime soon, but we're just glad to see Blueface knew how to keep up with the comedic gesture of Wild 'N Out overall.

Watch the full episode over on MTV, but peep the clip of Blueface's rap-off with Nick Cannon below via his Instagram: