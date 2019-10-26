Blueface & Gunna Unapologetically Flaunt Their Wealth In "First Class" Video

Blueface has served the strokes, once again.

Blueface has captivated hip-hop audiences with his offbeat flow that seems to takeoff five days before the beat has even arrived. While the joke I just said has been stated before, it bears repeating as it's a great way to illustrate how Blueface raps. With recent efforts, it seems as though the Benjamin Franklin enthusiast has turned a new leaf and is ready to wait for the producer to finish making the song before he heads in the booth. His latest effort with Gunna, "First Class" is evidence of this.

The two have just come through with the visual for that song and as you can imagine, it is filled to the brim with money, women, and some of the best green screen you'll ever see. Blueface has proven himself to be quite the comedian and that penchant for humor truly shines in his videos. With "First Class," Blueface brings that West Coast charm and then some.

Check out the visual above and let us know what you think in the comments.