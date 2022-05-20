mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blueface & DDG Deliver Raunchy New Banger "Meat This"

Aron A.
May 20, 2022 16:05
The "Moonwalking In Calabassas" collaborators reunite for "Meat This."


Blueface and DDG have formed a strong relationship on and off wax. They previously collaborated on "Moonwalking In Calabassas (Remix)" while Blueface has also appeared on DDG's YouTube channel in the past. The two even dropped a Mukbang video a few months ago where they previewed an unreleased collaboration.

Today, Blueface and DDG pop out again for "Meat This," a raunchy record that's bound to have the strip clubs on lock. The two rappers strengthen their bond, swapping bars with one another and finishing each other's thoughts off with braggadocio. The song boasts production from Kim Young Mackey, who cooks up eerie keys and rattling bass for Blueface and DDG's latest release together.

Check out the latest single from Blueface and DDG below.

Quotable Lyrics
I told the bitch to keep me close, or she gon' fumble me
I get to wanderin' off on that other bitch for that other bitch
Huh, he a bitch, he postin' guns just to cover it
Too much bread, I might fuck around and butter it

