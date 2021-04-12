mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blueface & DDG Continue Hot Streak With New Song "BGC"

Alex Zidel
April 12, 2021 10:23
743 Views
03
1
Blueface via YouTubeBlueface via YouTube
Blueface via YouTube

BGC
Blueface Feat. DDG

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
63% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Blueface and DDG return with their new song and video "BGC".


Blueface and DDG have a successful track record so far, working together on the fan-favorite "Moonwalking In Calabasas" a few months ago. As DDG continues to rise in the rap game, he's back with another feature, lending his vocals to Blueface's "BGC" single, attempting to recreate their viral success a second time.

The record is all about Blueface's infamous "Blue Girl's Club" on OnlyFans. The subscription-based show is hosted on the platform, showcasing all of the antics that go down at Blue's Los Angeles mansion. He has a gaggle of bikini-clad models staying at his house who regularly get into fights, stage insane shenanigans, and more, which is partly captured in the new music video from the rapper with DDG.

Produced by Bankroll Got It, "BGC" is the latest single from Blueface and DDG. Check it out below and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

Young rich n***a got a whole lotta dollars
Bad b*tch with me, she a IG model
She won’t drink, I ain't got no bottle
Told her get up on her knees, I'ma go full throttle

Blueface
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  3
  1
  743
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Blueface DDG new song new music blue girls club
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Blueface & DDG Continue Hot Streak With New Song "BGC"
03
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject