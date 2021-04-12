Blueface & DDG Continue Hot Streak With New Song "BGC"

Blueface and DDG have a successful track record so far, working together on the fan-favorite "Moonwalking In Calabasas" a few months ago. As DDG continues to rise in the rap game, he's back with another feature, lending his vocals to Blueface's "BGC" single, attempting to recreate their viral success a second time.

The record is all about Blueface's infamous "Blue Girl's Club" on OnlyFans. The subscription-based show is hosted on the platform, showcasing all of the antics that go down at Blue's Los Angeles mansion. He has a gaggle of bikini-clad models staying at his house who regularly get into fights, stage insane shenanigans, and more, which is partly captured in the new music video from the rapper with DDG.

Produced by Bankroll Got It, "BGC" is the latest single from Blueface and DDG. Check it out below and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

Young rich n***a got a whole lotta dollars

Bad b*tch with me, she a IG model

She won’t drink, I ain't got no bottle

Told her get up on her knees, I'ma go full throttle