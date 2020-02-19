Just over a week since they released their joint single "Obama," Blueface and DaBaby share bits from the set of their music video. The track is set to be included on Blueface's anticipated release Find The Beat, a project that the "Thotiana" rapper has been teasing for a while now. The Cash Money West rapper had a huge year in 2019 as his viral track topped the charts, and many are waiting to see if he'll be able to follow in the footsteps of his own success with his official debut.

On Tuesday (February 18), both Blueface and DaBaby shared some behind-the-scenes clips of themselves filming the visual that nicely coincides with an election year. The video is complete with a mock Oval Office and a fake Barack Obama behind the Commander-in-Chief's desk. The two rappers show off their shining jewelry for the camera as they take orders from the director as to how the scene will play out.

Blueface also uploaded a video of himself alongside the Fake Obama as the rapper attempts to teach him how to do his signature dance move. Unfortunately, it didn't come out just right, but that's because Impostor Obama has hip-action all his own. Check out the clips below along with Blueface and DaBaby's new single "Obama."