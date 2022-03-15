If you thought a little something like breaking and entering or destroying property would keep Chrisean Rock away from Blueface, you've got another thing coming. The relationship saga involving these two has been going on for years, but recently, it took a turn that no one expected. Chrisean signed on to be one of Blueface's artists after participating in the online reality series he filmed at his home, but it was clear that their personal relationship was developing into something more.

Chrisean would go on to receive multiple tattoos of the rapper's name and although he would get online to denounce the ink, the couple remained intact. Recently, Chrisean was reportedly arrested in Oklahoma after she allegedly broke into Blueface's home, stole his car, and was said to have begun driving across the country back home to Baltimore.

After her arrest, and having the cops called on her during a previous altercation at Blueface's home, the rapper's manager, Wack 100, openly called her out. He spoke about her alleged lack of talent, hygiene, and poor decisions, but it seems that Blueface can't stay away. A video of his girlfriend, the mother of his child who is currently pregnant with his baby, at her baby shower was shared online over the weekend. At the same time, Chrisean was posting her new Blueface tattoo while posing in what was alleged to be the rapper's home.

Additionally, it looks like Blueface and Chrisean were caught by fans as they were exiting a Tao restaurant and nightclub. They were aware they were being filmed and were all smiles as Chrisean had her arms around the rapper while holding several red roses.

We don't expect this to be the last of these two. Check it out below.