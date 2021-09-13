The days where Blueface was making headlines over his offbeat flow and outlandish bars have come to an apparent end. Today, the rapper has found himself involved in an unfortunate situation, with TMZ reporting that he was involved in an alleged assault against a club bouncer.

In their report, TMZ claims that Blueface and two others reportedly attacked a club bouncer, which ultimately left the man in need of stitches. Apparently, Blueface and his entourage were looking to enter San Fernando Valley establishment Skinny's Lounge on Sunday night, only for the rapper to find himself being carded at the door.

The report notes that Blueface did not have a piece of identification, instead opting to pull the "do you know who I am?" maneuver. Alas, it wasn't enough, and the bouncer remained unwavering. TMZ notes that Blueface and two others proceeded to attack the bouncer, which ultimately led to the arrival of an ambulance. Photographs of his injuries reveal bruises, scrapes, and cuts -- with one in particular looking relatively deep.

It's noted that a battery report was filed, with an investigation currently ongoing. It's unclear as to whether or not Blueface will face charges, though we'll be sure to keep you posted if that's how the situation plays out.

In other Blueface news, you can check out our recent interview with the west coast rapper right here; in it, he discusses several of his recent endeavors, including his burning desire to fight 6ix9ine, his foray into the restaurant business, and more.

