BlueBucksClan Trade Bars In New Track "Come Again"

The Los Angeles rap duo BlueBucksClan, consisting of DJ and Jeeezy, is closing off their summer on a high note. The two kicked off the month headlining two sold-out shows, and are set to join Bino Rideaux on his upcoming On My Soul tour in Dallas on Oct. 10. The two friends, who met in high school on the football field, entered the scene together in 2019, and have since made waves. Their latest project, Clan Virus 2, has gathered over 35 million streams and hit No. 9 on Billboard's Heatseekers Albums Chart.
On their latest single, "Come Again," the duo trade bold and blunt bars over heavy bass bumps. Check it out below, and peep their tour dates to see if you can catch them live.
TOUR DATES
10/7 Dallas, TX Trees
10/9 Houston, TX Studio @ Warehouse
10/12 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theater
10/14 Seattle, WA Neumos
10/15 Vancouver, BC Fortune Nightclub
10/17 Fresno, CA Strummers
10/19 Santa Cruz, CA Atrium
10/20 Sacramento, CA Harlow
10/23 Tempe, AZ Aura
11/1 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall
11/2 New York, NY SOB’s
11/3 Washington, DC Union Stage
11/5 Atlanta, GA Masquerade
12/18 Los Angeles, CA Once Upon A Time In LA Festival
Quotable Lyrics
A lotta bad bitches beggin' me to leave it in
Last time she was loudmouthin', she can't come again
I don't understand yo broke language
N*gga come again