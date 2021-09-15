BlueBucksClan Trade Bars In New Track "Come Again"

The Los Angeles rap duo BlueBucksClan, consisting of DJ and Jeeezy, is closing off their summer on a high note. The two kicked off the month headlining two sold-out shows, and are set to join Bino Rideaux on his upcoming On My Soul tour in Dallas on Oct. 10. The two friends, who met in high school on the football field, entered the scene together in 2019, and have since made waves. Their latest project, Clan Virus 2, has gathered over 35 million streams and hit No. 9 on Billboard's Heatseekers Albums Chart.

On their latest single, "Come Again," the duo trade bold and blunt bars over heavy bass bumps. Check it out below, and peep their tour dates to see if you can catch them live.

TOUR DATES

10/7 Dallas, TX Trees

10/9 Houston, TX Studio @ Warehouse

10/12 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theater

10/14 Seattle, WA Neumos

10/15 Vancouver, BC Fortune Nightclub

10/17 Fresno, CA Strummers

10/19 Santa Cruz, CA Atrium

10/20 Sacramento, CA Harlow

10/23 Tempe, AZ Aura

11/1 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

11/2 New York, NY SOB’s

11/3 Washington, DC Union Stage

11/5 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

12/18 Los Angeles, CA Once Upon A Time In LA Festival

Quotable Lyrics

A lotta bad bitches beggin' me to leave it in

Last time she was loudmouthin', she can't come again

I don't understand yo broke language

N*gga come again