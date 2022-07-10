mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BlueBucksClan Drops Visuals For New Singly "FYM"

Lawrencia Grose
July 10, 2022 11:34
BlueBucksClan "FYM"/Capitol Records
The L.A. duo is keeping it consistent with their latest drop of the year.


BlueBucksClan is a rap group composed of two rappers who go by the names DJ and Jeezy. Hailing out of South Central Los Angeles, the two men have cultivated a unique sound filled with witty punchlines and caption-worthy lyrics. They're no rookies to the game though, they've worked with some of hip-hop's finest artists like Quavo and Lil Yatchy, and they're not stopping there.

On Friday (July 8), the duo dropped their latest single "FYM." The two-minute record featured a fast-paced beat accompanied by bass and a captivating tone, giving it a club vibe. Both DJ and Jeezy took turns rapping one after the other, sometimes even finishing each other's rhymes. 

The most talked about topic in the song seemed to be smashing different women. Jeezy spit, "Promise I done hit a lot of b*tches bro I kid you not." DJ kept the same energy and rapped, "Ain't no back and forth, I hit his b*tch to get my point across," in the following verse.

At the end of the track, both guys rapped their catchy hook separately as the beat intensified. "F*ck you mean? Watch your step round my cup, watch my lean," they flowed. 

To accompany their newest release, they also uploaded visuals to YouTube. Watch it below and stream the record now.

 Quotable Lyrics

Give me head, give me tails
Yeah I wanna toss
I just walked up on a goddess,
You my b*tch or not? 

