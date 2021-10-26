BlueBucksClan Create A New Standard On "Legendary"

Los Angeles duo BlueBucksClan made a splash this year with the release of Clan Virus 2. The sequel to the 2020 EP produced some of their biggest records to date, turning them into one of the hottest new voices to emerge on the national stage from the West Coast. However, they haven't stopped dropping new music since. Every few weeks, they've been blessing fans with a new loosie. This week, they offer their new single, "Legendary." Laced with signature eerie West Coast production that's emphasized further by their stone-cold delivery, Jeeezy and DJ bask in the glory with boastful, and often disrespectful bars.

The latest release from BlueBucksClan arrives days after they dropped a new song on Kawhi Leonard's Culture Jam project.

Check out their new song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Take my jersey in the rafters of Rodeo, flyest n***a ever

Google Maps know I feel like I could go where ever

Why is n***as asking 'bout some lil' business that I can't remember?

