BlueBucksClan Aren't Looking For Romance On "Valentine's Day"

Back with yet another banger, BlueBucksClan speaks on ghosting women on the romantic holiday. The group has been flooding the airwaves with hit after hit in recent months, with "Valentine's Day" being no exception to the rule. DJ and Jeeezy Obama handle this track as they always do: alternating verses and bars about blowing money on women for the fun of it and flexing on the men they took them from. The unmistakable California flow lends itself well to the subject matter, but that's to be expected from the duo at this juncture.

Though the pair has only been an official rap group for a few years now, DJ and Jeeezy have been friends since a young age. Reconnecting after college, BlueBucksClan released their first project in 2019 titled Clan Way. Clan Way 2 came the following year, building on the buzz the rappers were building on the West Coast, with some of that notoriety leaking into different corners of the internet. "No Rules" and "No Rules 2," featured on each respective tape, are amongst their biggest tracks to date. 2020 saw them get signed to Out The Blue Records, giving them new backing and a wider audience to work with.

Like much of their other music, "Valentine's Day" is a fun and witty track, filled with one-liners in the exceptionally popular style of "caption rap." You will surely see many of the lines from this song beneath Instagram pictures and above Twitter photos, a testament to how catchy each bar can be.

Give "Valentine's Day" a listen below: