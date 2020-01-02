She may only be seven-years-old, but Blue Ivy's appearance has been the subject of internet conversations since she was born. The daughter of billionaire, music mogul couple Jay Z and Beyoncé is an unproblematic kid with seemingly unproblematic parents, but for years critics have spoken candidly about her looks.



Years ago, a woman from New York launched a silly Change.org petition for Beyoncé to take better care of Blue's hair after the young girl was seen rocking her natural locks. Then, Karrueche Tran read off a joke about Blue Ivy while she was visiting 106 & Park. Speaking as Blue Ivy Karrueche said, " "I really did wake up like this, because my parents never comb my hair." Following the remark, the producer of 106 & Park was suspended.

On Wednesday, photos began to circulate of Jay and Bey's New Year's Eve party. The black and white stills showed a growing Blue, and a Vanity Fair film critic by the name of K. Austin Collins tweeted about how much the little girl resembled her father. "I have a feeling the jay z face genes are about to really hit Blue Ivy and I feel so sorry for her," Collins wrote. Then, Harper's Magazine editor Violet Lucca replied to the tweet by writing, "Or she'll just get plastic surgery at 16 a la Kylie Jenner and we'll all have to pretend that she always looked that way...I can't allow myself to feel too sorry for the incredibly rich!"

It didn't take long for both tweets to make their way through social media causing both Collins and Lucca to issue apologies. "I’m sorry about the Blue Ivy tweet — bad joke, and black girls in particular deserve better," he wrote. Lucca penned, "Sorry I was cleaning my apartment while this blew up...children of famous ought to be off limits, but time and again they haven’t been. So I said something petty and have been called ugly, old, and a racist."

Lucca added that she wasn't looking for sympathy. "I’m not playing the victim," she said. "Sorry that I insulted Beyoncé’s daughter by suggesting that she might get plastic surgery some day, like many children of famous people do." Check out the tweets below.