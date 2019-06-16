We've all watched Beyonce and Jay-Z's adorable first daughter, Blue Ivy, grow, and it didn't take us long to realize that the little girl is going to turn out a star just like mom and pops. From upstaging her mama with her singing on Bey's Homecoming: The Live Album, to passionately belting out the "Circle Of Life" at the premier of the new Lion King, to the iconic moment she shushed her parents' clapping at the 2018 Grammy Awards, this little girl proved from very early on, and time and time again, that she has the talent, as well as the spunk to go with it. Now, most recently, Blue, who is now 7 years old, proved once more that she's a diamond in the rough by stealing the show at her adorable dance recital.

Bey and Jay's little star took center stage at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy in L.A. and absolutely slayed her performance in black tennis shoes and sparkly jean shorts. The show was was part of the annual Spring Concert, that was titled "colors" this year. The little diva could be seen dancing along to her mom's own song, "Before I Let Go," a redo of the hit from Frankie Beverly and Maze. She was clearly in her element as she performed all her moves with precision and passion, before ending the act with a perfect split.