The 94th Academy Awards kicked off with a bang earlier this evening, streaming live from Downtown Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre as superstar athlete sisters Serena and Venus Williams introduced us to our first performer of the evening – Beyoncé.

As TMZ reports, the mother of three took viewers to a Compton tennis court (where the champion tennis-playing duo first got their start years ago) to sing "Be Alive," which appears on the soundtrack of the Oscar-nominated movie King Richard. The film stars Will Smith as Richard Williams, and Queen B's contribution has earned its own nod for Best Original Song.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

As she sang and danced her heart out for audiences, the Houston native was flagged by a talented group of dancers, which just so happened to include her own daughter – 10-year-old Blue Ivy Carter – who has a habit of stealing the internet's heart whenever she's spotted out and about with one of her parents.

"Blue Ivy. Cultural Icon. Dance Captain Extraordinaire. Leader of the eight counts. Keeper of the Bees. Head Carter In Charge. We see you, baby Bey," one Twitter user praised the young performer's moves.





Elsewhere at the Oscars, Euphoria actress Zendaya has been making waves on Twitter after a sneaky photo caught her distractedly scrolling through her phone while sitting in the audience – check that out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more updates from the 94th annual Academy Awards.





