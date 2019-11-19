Famous parents, especially those that are musically inclined, often list their children in production or writing credits in order to create revenue streams for them at a young age. We've seen this executed by Nas, DJ Khaled, and couple Jay Z and Beyoncé. Their seven-year-old daughter Blue Ivy not only has already had her name listed alongside some of the world's greatest artists and producers thanks to her famous parents, but she just received quite the honor because of her contributions to "Brown Skin Girl."



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The track was featured on The Lion King: The Gift album and included vocals from Beyoncé, SAINt JHN, WizKid, and Blue. The young girl's voice can be heard at both the beginning and the end of the song as she sings the chorus: "Brown skin girl, your skin just like pearls, the best thing in the world, never trade you for anybody else."

On Sunday evening at the Soul Train Awards, "Brown Skin Girl" won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award, so all the artists included on the track were bestowed with the honor of taking home the trophy. She hasn't even finished elementary school and Blue Ivy is already quite accomplished. We'll just have to wait and see what her eighth year brings.