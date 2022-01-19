It's crazy to think that somewhere in JAY-Z and Beyoncé's mansion, their daughter Blue Ivy is possibly blasting NBA YoungBoy through her speakers. But it seems as though that may actually be a reality. After being spotted during a daddy-daughter date at the Los Angeles Rams game this weekend, fans took a closer look at Blue Ivy and JAY-Z's "twinning" photo together and noticed that Blue was wearing a YoungBoy Never Broke Again-branded t-shirt.

As people continue to react to the photo of Blue Ivy looking like an absolute rock star with her father, layering necklaces and wearing shaded lenses, it is being reported that the legendary rapper's daughter was rocking a t-shirt from one of NBA YoungBoy's merch collections. The Grammy-winning child certainly has good taste, and it's likely that she's already pre-saved the rapper's upcoming Colors mixtape, which is coming out at the end of this week.



Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

On the other end, YoungBoy has shown love to JAY-Z several times in the past, remixing "The Story Of O.J." in 2020 and quoting the rapper on social media the year prior.

Blue and her father attended the football game together shortly following Blue's birthday, jumping into the double-digits and turning ten years old.

What do you think about Blue Ivy wearing YoungBoy Never Broke Again's merch? And do you think Blue has ever trolled her dad by telling him, "YB Better"? Let us know in the comments.