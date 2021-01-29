In her 9 years of life, Blue Ivy Carter has already accomplished more than many of us could ever dream of. Of course, being the daughter of two of the millennium's biggest acts helps tremendously. Shortly after her birth at just a few days old, she became the youngest person to ever appear on a Billboard chart when Jay-Z credited her on his 2012 song "Glory." She also became the youngest person to earn a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when Beyoncè's "Brown Skin Girl" debuted on the charts.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Continuing her streak of stellar accomplishments, the youngster is showing off her extraordinary makeup skills, using her grandmother Tina Knowles' visage as an outlet for her talent. Tina proudly posted a selfie of the finished product on her Instagram page, impressed with her granddaughter's skills.

"My talented granddaughter Blue made up my face today. She is only 9 years old can you imagine her at 15 doing my makeup?" Tina raved in the caption. "She beat my face," she declared with an added heart-emoji. "Gonna save me a lot of money on make up artist fees," she concluded with a laughing face. Check out the completed look yourself below. Even if you don't know much about makeup, it's pretty clear Blue did a pretty great job.

As for her parents, Beyoncé is busy unleashing her latest Ivy Park collection, while Jay-Z is working on his Monogram cannabis brand.