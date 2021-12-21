Blue Ivy Carter is proving to be more than just Beyoncé's manager. The eldest daughter of the Carter's just snagged an award for Best Voiceover at the Voice Arts Awards. The award recognizes her work narrating the audiobook Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry. Hair Love is centered around the relationship between a Black father and daughter - and their hair. In response to a lack of representation in mainstream animated projects, the short film, and audiobook, aims to promote hair love amongst people of color.

Blue Ivy's award comes just nine months after her Grammy award for Best Music Video in March 2021. Her grandmother, Tina Lawson, shared the news of her award on Instagram. Tina reposted a shot of Blue with the caption, "Congrats my Blue, you killed this!!! It's only the beginning! You are so talented! Grandma is beyond proud!!!"



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Since her first award in 2019, Blue Ivy continues to garner success at the young age of 9. She won the Ashford & Simpsons Songwriter's Award at the Soul Train Music Awards for co-writing on "Brown Skin Girl". The smash-hit collab with her mother, Beyoncé, would help her snag the BET HER Award, Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration at the NAACP Image Awards, and Video of the Year at the Soul Train Music Awards. Beyoncé also gave congratulatory remarks to her daughter during her acceptance speech for Best R&B Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Blue Ivy is certainly following in her parents' success as she continues to gain remarkable acclaim for her work.



