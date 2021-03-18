Winning a Grammy is one of the most sought-after accomplishments in the music industry. With the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards wrapping up this past Sunday, several Hip-Hop artists left the awards show with new Grammys to their names, despite the genre's perceived lack of trust or respect for the Recording Academy. Megan Thee Stallion won the award for Best New Artist as well as most of the Rap category awards, Kanye West got his first win since 2013 thanks to Jesus Is King, and Beyoncé became the most decorated Grammy-winning singer of all time. Yet, Blue Ivy Carter was perhaps the most surprising Grammy winner of the night.

By winning a Grammy for "Brown Skin Girl," Blue Ivy became the second-youngest Grammy winner in music history, and many people have deemed her early win to be a sign of the success that she is sure to achieve throughout the rest of her life. To prove that she is an icon in the making, Blue cemented herself amongst the ranks of Jay-Z and Drake by turning her Grammy award into a drinking cup.

While her father and the Certified Love Boy artist notably took shots of liquor from their Grammys, Blue opted for a more classy, child-friendly aesthetic, complete with a blue and white striped straw. In a quick post-and-delete, Beyoncé shared flicks of Blue Ivy posing with her new trophy, and as The Shade Room points out, the shot of Blue sipping from her Grammy perfectly aligns from one of Jay-Z's past Grammy acceptance speeches in which he said, "Daddy got a gold sippy cup for you."

In an amazing turn of events, Blue Ivy was able to earn that gold sippy cup all on her own.