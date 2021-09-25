mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blu Shares New Project "The Color Blu(e)"

Aron A.
September 25, 2021 16:04
The Color Blu(e)
Blu

Following several promising singles, Blu is back in full form on "The Color Blu(e)."


Blu has been getting busy this year and in the past few weeks, he's been ramping up the efforts ahead of a new album. Following the release of The Narrative with Nottz and fellow 2009 XXL Freshmen alumni Mickey Factz, he's back in action with his latest project, The Color Blu(e). The album is 11 songs in total, filled with sharp lyricism that he flexes the second you press play on the intro track, "I Am Blu(e)."

Production-wise, Blu connects with some of his most trusted producers who've helped shape his sound over the past decade. The Color Blu(e) boasts production from Exile, J57, and Sirplus, who Blu collaborated with exclusively for the For Sale EP that dropped this past June.

Check out Blu's latest project below. 

Blu Shares New Project "The Color Blu(e)"
