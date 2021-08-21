Blu, Mickey Factz & Nottz Team Up For "The Narrative"

A few giants from the blog era have united for a brand new EP that will surely you nodding your head to every single track. Blu and Mickey Factz, who graced the 2009 XXL Freshman List cover together, have joined forces with producer Nottz for a brand new EP titled The Narrative. Nottz bold production serves as the backdrop for the two rappers to explore everything from their legacies in the rap game to COVID-19, police brutality, and more.

Blu and Mickey Factz certainly have enough bars between the two of them but The Narrative does include some stellar collaborations alongside artists like Asher Roth, Sy Ari Da Kid, Kota The Friend, Elhae, and Fashawn.

Peep the new project from Blu, Mickey Factz, and Nottz below.