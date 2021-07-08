Blu, Mickey Factz & Nottz Connect On "Stay Down"

2009 was a breakout year for some of the most revered artists in the game. Curren$y, Ace Hood, and Wale are among the most notable names to emerge from that class of XXL Freshman but there were a few underground names that are still delivering some heat. Mickey Factz and Blu are among those who've remained fixtures in the underground rap scene over the past decade. Now, they're joining forces alongside producer Nottz to deliver a brand new collaborative effort.

With the project expected to drop later this summer, Blu, Nottz, and Mickey Factz gave a taste of what to expect with "Stay Down." Iman Omari handles hook duties on this record while Mickey and Blu take a trip down memory lane over Nottz's soulful production.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Girls said I looked like Urkel with the thicker frames

Misbehaved, I was living in a different phase

Literally from the vicinity of Pun

Got insufficient funds 'cause they giving me the crumbs