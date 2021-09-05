Blu Connects With Exile For "They Call Me Blu(e)"

Blu & Exile have proven to be two of the best collaborators in hip-hop since 2006's Below The Heavens. Blu's sharp lyrical abilities were met with sample-based production that further amplified his skillset. While they've recently reunited for True & Livin' and Miles, Blu's on pace to drop off a brand new project this month titled, The Color Blu(e). Ahead of its release, he slid through with a brand new single titled, "They Call Me Blu(e)" where he brings it back to the boom-bap era. Exile's production puts together crispy drums with buoyant soul vocal samples while Blu cuts through with an effortless flow.

"This album is the ultimate cartoon series about myself,” Blu explained of his album in a press release. “The Color Blu(e) is the cool breeze. Another day in the life of being Blu.”

Quotable Lyrics

A cab takes me to the studio to lay this feature

Where I speak up on the blues of my life, and bruise the mic

Like I beat her, tell the engineer to turn the beat up

B.L. never fail, even when I fail, said the teacher