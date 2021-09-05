mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blu Connects With Exile For "They Call Me Blu(e)"

Aron A.
September 05, 2021 12:04
137 Views
13
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

They Call Me Blu(e)
Blu
Produced by Exile

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Blu drops off his latest single, "They Call Me Blu(e)."


Blu & Exile have proven to be two of the best collaborators in hip-hop since 2006's Below The Heavens. Blu's sharp lyrical abilities were met with sample-based production that further amplified his skillset. While they've recently reunited for True & Livin' and Miles, Blu's on pace to drop off a brand new project this month titled, The Color Blu(e). Ahead of its release, he slid through with a brand new single titled, "They Call Me Blu(e)" where he brings it back to the boom-bap era. Exile's production puts together crispy drums with buoyant soul vocal samples while Blu cuts through with an effortless flow.

"This album is the ultimate cartoon series about myself,” Blu explained of his album in a press release. “The Color Blu(e) is the cool breeze.  Another day in the life of being Blu.”

Quotable Lyrics
A cab takes me to the studio to lay this feature
Where I speak up on the blues of my life, and bruise the mic
Like I beat her, tell the engineer to turn the beat up 
B.L. never fail, even when I fail, said the teacher

Blu
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  3
  0
  137
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Blu Exile
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Blu Connects With Exile For "They Call Me Blu(e)"
13
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject