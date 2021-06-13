mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blu & Sirplus Pair Top-Tier Bars & Soulful Production On "For Sale"

Aron A.
June 13, 2021 10:17
For Sale
Blu & Sirplus

Blu & Sirplus share their new EP, "For Sale."


It's been nearly a year since Blu and Exile reunited for on wax for Miles which, unfortunately, they didn't get to tour off of due to the pandemic. It was an excellent collaborative effort reminding fans of their chemistry on wax on 2007's Below The Heavens. However, Blu has kept it pushing with new material, now returning alongside Sirplus, a protegé of Exile, for their new EP, For Sale. The eight-track effort brings together Blu's effortless lyricism to the fold along with Sirplus's bright, soulful production. The project includes appearances from PCH, Nolan The Ninja, and more.

"Sirplus is my guy," Blu said. "He is the newest member of the Dirty Science crew, and I could tell he had talent and skill. I knew I had to work with him."

