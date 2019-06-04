Blu & Oh No Deliver Visual For "Pop Shots"

The track comes from their recently released collaboration, "A Red Hot Los Angeles Summer Night."

Earlier this year, rapper Blu and producer Oh No dropped off their album, A Red Hot Los Angeles Summer Night. The record is an underground hip hop lover's dream as the beatmaker and lyricist join forces to create a work of art that is moderately absent in mainstream hip hop today. Blu is an established name in the industry, and while he may not be as recognizable as his counterparts, the socially conscious rapper is respected as an emcee.

On their track "Pop Shots," Blu and Oh No come together once again to deliver a track that speaks on the affects, effects, and emotional intensity associated with the ringing out of firearms. The visual is television heavy, not only because there is use of actual old school TV screens as an artistic addition, but because television news footage of real gun-related incidents is featured, as well. Check out the video for "Pop Shots" and make sure to listen to Blu and Exile's recently released collaboration, Tru & Livin, here.

Quotable Lyrics

Gun hung, turn some, let many die

Too many live to meet the pine

And orange suit still alive

Choose a side, do or die