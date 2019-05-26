Blu & Exile Brew A Revolution With "Power To The People"

The dynamic and classic hip hop duo Blu & Exile resurfaced after a lengthy musical hiatus. Precisely, the Hip Hop pair dropped their most recent project, True & Livin'. The project gave off major old school Hip Hop vibes and so naturally, surely yielding feelings of nostalgia out of its listeners. Though short, the EP still contains a succinct composition of tracks full of witty lyrical play and powerful messages. Of the few tracks, we find the politically-inclined song, "Power to the People" which features a slew of talented artists. Namely, Fashawn, Aloe Blacc, Blame One, King, Johaz, and Choosey. Evidently, the song weighs in on the current political disarray of the world and offers up the power of choice to the masses. Indeed, this one is for the revolutionaries and bleeds out a strong message which vouches for the empowerment of the underprivileged and marginalized.

Moreover, with almost two decades of knowing one another, Blu & Exile continue to impress us with the creative output which stems from their well-combined cooperation.