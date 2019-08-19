mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blu & Damu The Fudgemunk Collide For Surprise "Ground & Water" Project

Milca P.
August 19, 2019 03:27
Listen to "Ground & Water."


The duo comprised of Blu and Damu The Fudgemunk were among those who returned with a new offering for listeners, teaming up to deliver on a surprise full-length effort, Ground & Water.

“Like all my releases, most of which are instrumental, I wanted the music to tell a story. With Blu being the voice, he set the tone for us both to bring this to life,” Damu says. “When you listen to the lyrics and digest the subject matter, there’s a lot of depth in his words. I wanted to provide a similar depth in the music.”

To that, Blu adds: “When a listener is done listening to this record, I want them to feel Hip-Hop is still alive in its purest form."

Listen to Ground & Water blow.

