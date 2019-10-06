mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blood Orange Joins Danny Brown On "Shine"

Karlton Jahmal
October 06, 2019 12:01
94 Views
20
2
CoverCover

Shine
Danny Brown Feat. Blood Orange

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Motivation music


Danny Brown is a versatile artist but he always sounds best when expressing his deepest thoughts. On Brown's new album uknowhatimsayin¿ the Detroit rapper gives listeners a look into his mind and "Shine" is a beaming example of his talent when doing so. Featuring Blood Orange, "Shine" is brief but powerful. Ominous strings and synths flutter across the instrumental in a minimalistic fashion while reverberating drums take the front stage. 

Danny Brown finds a way to create motivational music even when he's rapping about melancholy topics. By illustrating his own struggles, Brown relates to his audience and inspires listeners to fight through their distress. Blood Orange steps in for the chorus which feels a little busy but meshes well with the overall vibe of the record. "Shine" is one of the best records on Brown's latest project. 

Quotable Lyrics
But who can you turn to when things go wrong?
Ayy, it's the plot all along
Push you down the wrong path, the statistics have shown
Everything that I known turned out to be lies
Found out when I was grown so I shared that light
On these dark undertones, had a nigga head gone
Why they buy the diamonds and the car with shiny chrome

Danny Brown Blood Orange uknowhatimsayin? new music shine
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Blood Orange Joins Danny Brown On "Shine"
20
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject