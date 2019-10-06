Blood Orange Joins Danny Brown On "Shine"

Danny Brown is a versatile artist but he always sounds best when expressing his deepest thoughts. On Brown's new album uknowhatimsayin¿ the Detroit rapper gives listeners a look into his mind and "Shine" is a beaming example of his talent when doing so. Featuring Blood Orange, "Shine" is brief but powerful. Ominous strings and synths flutter across the instrumental in a minimalistic fashion while reverberating drums take the front stage.

Danny Brown finds a way to create motivational music even when he's rapping about melancholy topics. By illustrating his own struggles, Brown relates to his audience and inspires listeners to fight through their distress. Blood Orange steps in for the chorus which feels a little busy but meshes well with the overall vibe of the record. "Shine" is one of the best records on Brown's latest project.

Quotable Lyrics

But who can you turn to when things go wrong?

Ayy, it's the plot all along

Push you down the wrong path, the statistics have shown

Everything that I known turned out to be lies

Found out when I was grown so I shared that light

On these dark undertones, had a nigga head gone

Why they buy the diamonds and the car with shiny chrome