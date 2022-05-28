While many of us grew up watching the adventures of Pooh Bear and his woodland friends on our TV screens, what the little cartoon bear got up to all those years ago is nothing compared to what he's got in store in the upcoming Winne the Pooh: Blood and Honey film.

As Variety reports, production on the movie wrapped earlier this month, with the first stills (one of which shows a young woman relaxing in a hot tub as an eerie-looking Piglet and Pooh sneak up behind her) that were released to the public causing a massive stir of excitement online.

IMDb

The project's director, Rhys Waterfield – who is also currently in post-production on projects like Firenando and Demonic Christmas Tree – described the response to his 100 Acre Woods slasher flick as "absolutely crazy."

"Because of all the press and stuff, we’re just going to start expediting the edit and getting it through post-production as fast as we can," he explained. "But also, making sure it’s still good. It’s gonna be a high priority."

Apart from directing, Waterfield also wrote and co-produced the movie. Describing the plot, he said that Piglet and Pooh will be "the main villains, going on a rampage" after being abandoned by Christopher Robin as he heads out to college.

"Christopher Robin is pulled away from them, and he’s not [given] them food, it’s made Pooh and Piglet’s life quite difficult," the creator went on, describing his main characters as "feral" and "no longer tame."

"They’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey," Waterfield told Variety.

IMDb

Blood and Honey was filmed in just 10 days in England. The director declined to share the project's budget, but he did advise that audiences "shouldn't be expecting this to be a Hollywood-level production."

A trailer has yet to be released but be sure to tap back in with HNHH later for any future updates on the spooky Winnie the Pooh movie.

