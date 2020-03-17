mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BlocBoy JB's Back With "Silly Watch Freestyle"

Aron A.
March 17, 2020 18:33
BlocBoy JB

BlocBoy JB drops off his latest single, "Silly Watch Freestyle."


BlocBoy JB is, like the rest of us, in self-quarantine right now following the Coronavirus pandemic breakout but he's also making use of his time. Okay, maybe he isn't actually self-quarantining, but he is making use of his time as he locks into the studio to produce more heat. Today, he unleashed his latest track, "Silly Watch Freestyle" along with a visual for it. Taking on a menacing piano-laden beat, BlocBoy wastes no getting into it and viciously attacking the beat. The visuals, though, is what stands out more than the song itself. The rapper is seemingly locked in the studio in the midst of the Coronavirus but emphasizes the preemptive measures he and his crew are taking by Lysol-ing down jars of weed and flexing hand sanitizer. 

Quotable Lyrics
Thuggin' mane, you know my shooters don't hesitate
I catch an opp, take his soul then I elevate
Gas, I don't need a perky to activate
I let my Drake clear his face, the Proactive way

Reject