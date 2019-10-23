mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BlocBoy JB Teams Up With Toronto's Swagger Rite On "In Love With The K"

Aron A.
October 22, 2019 20:53
100 Views
00
1
CoverCover

In Love With The K
Swagger Rite Feat. BlocBoy JB

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Swagger Rite and BlocBoy JB got a smash on their hands.


Aside from the R&B out of Toronto, the current trap music that's emerging out of the city has been making some serous waves. Swagger Rite has been making some serious noise in the city and beyond. His single, "Drop Top" ft. Flipp Dinero and Yella Beezy were featured on HBO's Euphoria. He recently dropped off a visual for the single and now, he's back with yet another banger. Teaming up with BlocBoy JB, he comes through with his latest single, "In The Love Wit The K." Although Swagger Rite and BlocBoy JB come through with some menacing verses, the production is bouncy with an animated cartoon feel to it. 

With the release of his latest single, keep your eyes peeled for Swagger Rite's new EP dropping this fall.

Quotable Lyrics
All of my n***as is widdit
All of my n***as, they hittas
All you old n***as can get it
Shoot a n***a in his fitted

Swagger Rite
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  100
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Swagger Rite BlocBoy JB new song new track
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS BlocBoy JB Teams Up With Toronto's Swagger Rite On "In Love With The K"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject