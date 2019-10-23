BlocBoy JB Teams Up With Toronto's Swagger Rite On "In Love With The K"

Aside from the R&B out of Toronto, the current trap music that's emerging out of the city has been making some serous waves. Swagger Rite has been making some serious noise in the city and beyond. His single, "Drop Top" ft. Flipp Dinero and Yella Beezy were featured on HBO's Euphoria. He recently dropped off a visual for the single and now, he's back with yet another banger. Teaming up with BlocBoy JB, he comes through with his latest single, "In The Love Wit The K." Although Swagger Rite and BlocBoy JB come through with some menacing verses, the production is bouncy with an animated cartoon feel to it.

With the release of his latest single, keep your eyes peeled for Swagger Rite's new EP dropping this fall.

Quotable Lyrics

All of my n***as is widdit

All of my n***as, they hittas

All you old n***as can get it

Shoot a n***a in his fitted