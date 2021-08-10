mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BlocBoy JB Tackles A Dr. Dre Classic On "Forgot Bout Bloc"

Aron A.
August 10, 2021 19:42
27 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Forgot Bout Bloc
BlocBoy JB

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

BlocBoy JB is back with a new freestyle.


There was a point where it felt like BlocBoy JB was dropping a new track every single week. He's slowed down on the releases since those times but he could be picking up the pace in the future. This week, the rapper returned with a freestyle over an absolute classic with "Forgot Bout Bloc." On his latest track, the rapper tackles Dr. Dre's "Forgot About Dre" with braggadocious bars and high energy.

There's a high standard to uphold anytime a rapper tackles BlocBoy JB but he still managed to put his own twist on the timeless record. BlocBoy's latest freestyle marks his first in four months since dropping his take on Cardi B's "Up."

Check out the latest from BlocBoy JB below and let us know how he did in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics
They forgot about Bloc
Bloc runnin' 'round with 200 sum' shots
Slidin' on the opps, been crippin' blocks

BlocBoy JB
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  27
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
BlocBoy JB
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS BlocBoy JB Tackles A Dr. Dre Classic On "Forgot Bout Bloc"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject