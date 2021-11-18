BlocBoy JB Returns With New Single "M.E.M 2 Jacksonville" Featuring SpotemGottem

Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB declared a few weeks ago that he intends on having the biggest comeback of the next year and he's getting started early by releasing his new single and music video for "M.E.M 2 Jacksonville," which sees him connect with Jacksonville's SpotemGottem.

The track, co-produced by Tay Keith and Lil Ju Made Da Beat, is the first connection between BlocBoy JB and SpotemGottem. They trade bars in their verses, showcasing strong chemistry as they complement one another's styles. In the video, the two rappers ride around in exotic cars, hanging out with their entourages on a beautiful, sunny day.

Check out the new single from BlocBoy JB and SpotemGottem below and let us know if you want to hear more from them moving forward.

Quotable Lyrics:

Goran Dragic pocket rocket, bitch I get the heat on me

I just caught my opp, that new body gotta sleep on it

I creeped on it

Walk down gang, we killed the big homie

5 shots left in this Glock but it got a stick on it