mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BlocBoy JB Returns With New Single "M.E.M 2 Jacksonville" Featuring SpotemGottem

Alex Zidel
November 18, 2021 14:17
1.5K Views
22
1
Foundation Entertainment/Interscope RecordsFoundation Entertainment/Interscope Records
Foundation Entertainment/Interscope Records

M.E.M 2 Jacksonville
BlocBoy JB Feat. SpotemGottem

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
36% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

BlocBoy JB kicks off his comeback with a new single featuring SpotemGottem.


Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB declared a few weeks ago that he intends on having the biggest comeback of the next year and he's getting started early by releasing his new single and music video for "M.E.M 2 Jacksonville," which sees him connect with Jacksonville's SpotemGottem.

The track, co-produced by Tay Keith and Lil Ju Made Da Beat, is the first connection between BlocBoy JB and SpotemGottem. They trade bars in their verses, showcasing strong chemistry as they complement one another's styles. In the video, the two rappers ride around in exotic cars, hanging out with their entourages on a beautiful, sunny day.

Check out the new single from BlocBoy JB and SpotemGottem below and let us know if you want to hear more from them moving forward.


Quotable Lyrics:

Goran Dragic pocket rocket, bitch I get the heat on me
I just caught my opp, that new body gotta sleep on it
I creeped on it
Walk down gang, we killed the big homie
5 shots left in this Glock but it got a stick on it

BlocBoy JB
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  2
  1
  1.5K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
BlocBoy JB SpotemGottem memphis Jacksonville Tay Keith
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS BlocBoy JB Returns With New Single "M.E.M 2 Jacksonville" Featuring SpotemGottem
22
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject