BlocBoy JB Releases Bouncy New Single "Mercedes"

BlocBoy JB is on a steady hustle. It seems like he's just been living in the studio in hopes to find his next big hit. Since "Look Alive," not much has happened for the Memphis rapper. He's still a big name but nobody is seriously checking for him on a regular basis. That doesn't mean he's not continually upping his game though. We've heard improvement in his latest singles and "Mercedes," which was released today, is a certified bop.

Just the other day, BlocBoy JB came through with a video for "Ric Flair" and today, he's back with his first official single in a minute. Releasing "Mercedes" on all of your favourite streaming services, the street-savvy spitter has some important questions to ask in his hook, dropping a clever Slim Shady line as well.

What do you think?

Quotable Lyrics:

How you got the bag when your Rollie outdated?

My lil’ bitch, she bad, and she drive a Mercedes

Two twin Glock the mag, call ‘em Mary and Katie

Your bitch in love with the white, she wanna marry Slim Shady