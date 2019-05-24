mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BlocBoy JB Releases Bouncy New Single "Mercedes"

Alex Zidel
May 24, 2019 16:55
1.5K Views
63
5
CoverCover

Mercedes
BlocBoy JB

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
55% (11)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
3 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

BlobBoy JB drops yet another new song this week.


BlocBoy JB is on a steady hustle. It seems like he's just been living in the studio in hopes to find his next big hit. Since "Look Alive," not much has happened for the Memphis rapper. He's still a big name but nobody is seriously checking for him on a regular basis. That doesn't mean he's not continually upping his game though. We've heard improvement in his latest singles and "Mercedes," which was released today, is a certified bop.

Just the other day, BlocBoy JB came through with a video for "Ric Flair" and today, he's back with his first official single in a minute. Releasing "Mercedes" on all of your favourite streaming services, the street-savvy spitter has some important questions to ask in his hook, dropping a clever Slim Shady line as well.

What do you think?

Quotable Lyrics:

How you got the bag when your Rollie outdated?
My lil’ bitch, she bad, and she drive a Mercedes
Two twin Glock the mag, call ‘em Mary and Katie
Your bitch in love with the white, she wanna marry Slim Shady 

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  6  3
  5
  1.5K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
BlocBoy JB memphis mercedes new song new music
5 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS BlocBoy JB Releases Bouncy New Single "Mercedes"
63
5
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject