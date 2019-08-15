mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BlocBoy JB Keeps It Bouncin' On New Single "Tracboy"

Aron A.
August 15, 2019 19:42
Tracboy
BlocBoy JB

Blocboy JB is back with his latest track, "Tracboy."


BlocBoy JB had a big year in 2018 but 2019 hasn't been as good to him. The rapper faced some legal troubles a few months back which might explain why he hasn't been releasing music at the same rate as he was before. However, it seems like he's getting back on track. The rapper returned earlier today with his new single titled, "Tracboy." The production on the rapper's latest single is the first that he's released since early June. 

BlocBoy JB dropped off a string of singles earlier this year following the release of his last project, I Am Me. It's unsure if we could expect another project from him before the year's end but hopefully, we'll get more singles form him.

Peep his new song, "Tracboy" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Keep a quarter pounder on me just in case you want the beef
We gon' lost and found your homie, we gon' put his ass to sleep
Take the dough, take the bows, take the doors of the jeep
Phantom ghost, I'm not ghost, it just goes with the beat

BlocBoy JB
BlocBoy JB
