BlocBoy JB Is Back With "Jail Calls"

Whether BlocBoy JB ever has a song as big as "Look Alive" seems incredibly unlikely but he's been feeding the streets new music since. 2018 found him release a few mixtapes, such as Simi and Don't Think That which was followed by I Am Me earlier this year. In between these projects, the rapper's flooded the streets with one-off loosies.

This past weekend, BlocBoy JB dropped off his new song, "Jail Calls." The rapper's new single touches on his darker days before he was rapper when he was sitting in a jail cell alone to his rise in the game. Although the subject matter itself is dark, BlocBoy JB's colorful flow and vibrant production choice help the rapper make it into another infectious banger.

Peep the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Walk in this bitch and I smell like a pound

But I only came in with a quarter

25 racks, don't look like a stack, I want my hunnids in order

I'm in Russia with a strap I took across the border

