BlocBoy JB Flips Swishahouse Classic On "Still Crippin"

BlocBoy JB has continued to flood the streets with new music on a regular basis. Although his appeal has seemingly died down on a mainstream sense, he's continued to drop new music and visuals regularly. Today, he dropped off a little something for his fans to kick the year off. Flipping a classic Southern record, BlocBoy JB pays homage to the set on his latest drop, "Still Crippin." The rapper takes of Swishahouse's "Still Tippin'" ft. Mike Jones, Paul Wall, and Slim Thug as he puts a Memphis flare to the track. The track runs for a little under two minutes and BlocBoy isn't necessarily trying to catch your ear with a hook but it is nice to hear something new from BlocBoy this early in 2020.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

First 48, it's a mystery

Choppa hit a n***a, rotisserie

If they ain't got a black n***a in the school books

That shit really ain't history

I heard the opps said they sick of me

Where they're hiding? Get rid of me