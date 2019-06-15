mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BlocBoy JB Fires Warning Shots On Trap-Friendly Joint "Head In My Lap"

Aida C.
June 15, 2019 14:20
Head In My Lap
BlocBoy JB

BlocBoy JB reports live from the trap with "Head In My Lap."


BlocBoy JB returns to the trap to offer the bass-heavy track "Head In My Lap." The head bopper details the rapper's trap chronicles as he discusses the unspoken rules of the streets. Moreover, with the budding and legendary superproducer Tay Keith on the beat, we are certain to have nothing, but a banger in our hands. The song stems from the rapper's new project, I Am Me.

I Am Me served as a solid follow-up to the rapper's 2018 mixtape, Don't Think That. And after collaborating with Drake on the hit-track "Look Alive," he has returned. Although this new project only contains two features, the latter is well selected. You can find MoneyBagg Yo on the track "Every day," as well as Lil Durk on the track "Let Me Know." Indeed, BlocBoy JB is off to a strong start with this freshly released project and we cannot wait to hear more from him in the future. 

Quotable Lyrics

I smacked her ass with all my might, ain't that's a DB though? (Woah)
From watchin' DVD's (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
B*tch, you know I got more hoes than a pack of CD's (Huh?)

