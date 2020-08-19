BlocBoy JB Drops Off "No Dribble Freestyle"

BlocBoy JB is a generous man. The rapper hasn't released a project in over a year but still, he's continued to bless fans with loose tracks and freestyles over the months. At one point, it felt like he was releasing music as part of some sort of unofficial weekly series. Though that isn't the case, fans have been hoping a new tape or album comes in the near future.

It's been nearly two weeks since BlocBoy dropped off the track, "Do What I Do" but he isn't wasting any more time in keeping the streets flooded. The rapper dropped off "No Dribble" freestyle recently. Tackling a haunting instrumental, BlocBoy reminds his opps that he's still on top with lavish flexes and vicious threats. "Shoot up a rap n***a sprinter," BlocBoy raps. "Do that shit up in a rental/ Put all my opps in a blender."

Check out his latest track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Every song that I hop on is Tay Keith 'cause you know I'm fuckin' these beats up

Pull up to the trap with a strap and so many keys, you'd think I'm fuckin' Alicia

N***a got a problem? Swiss his cheese, nobody else gettin' beat up

I'm in Cali, n***a, right now, bunch of n***as throwin' C's up