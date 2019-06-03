mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BlocBoy JB Doubles Up WIth "Mercedes" Video

Milca P.
June 03, 2019 03:38
BlocBoy JB unleashes clip to accompany "Mercedes" track.

Last week, BlocBoy Jb shared his latest "Mercedes" track, yet another addictive cut to notch onto the Memphis rapper's catalog and soon enough, he doubled down with an accompanying clip for the new selection.

In the new video for "Mercedes," you can catch BlocBoy and the rest of his crew in a studio setting where limited props, save for a Mercedes car and bankrolls, take center stage.

For the most part, the video is another exhibition of the dance moves plucked from pockets of Memphis and across the South, making for an appropriately light-hearted take for the upbeat track.

Watch the video for "Mercedes" up top.

