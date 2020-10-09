Blocboy JB Delivers "FatBoy" Ft. G Herbo, Trippie Redd, Yo Gotti

It's about that time for BlocBoy JB to kick off "Bloctober," and he does so with the release of his latest album, FatBoy. If the imagery for the 17-track project looks familiar, it's because the Memphis rapper has reimagined Bill Cosby's classic animation Fat Albert, a show that was created by the entertainment icon. BlocBoy JB has turned things around and made it his own, so be prepared to see FatBoy and the gang in a music video.

FatBoy was released just ahead of BlacBoy JB's planned YouTube chat with fans in the early morning hours prior to the release of his next visual. To say that the 24-year-old is excited about his debut studio release is an understatement, and he's called on a few friends to lend their vocals to the project. You'll find features from NLE Choppa, G Herbo, Trippie Redd, Yo Gotti, and Tay Keith. Stream BlocBoy JB's FatBoy and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. FatBoy (Intro)

2. Hot

3. ChopBloc Pt. 3 ft. NLE Choppa

4. Let’s Go

5. Count Up

6. Swervin

7. Money & Hoes ft. G Herbo

8. Carlton

9. Bandit

10. What You Want ft. Trippie Redd

11. Do It For Me

12. Excuse Me ft. Yo Gotti

13. Keke

14. Sista

15. No Chorus Pt. 12 ft. Tay Keith

16. Bronny & Bron

17. Iso