BlocBoy JB Comes Through With "It's Bloc"

BlocBoy JB hasn't really released anything that memorable in recent times but I have to admit, he's been putting in work. Since the success of "Look Alive" ft. Drake, BlocBoy JB had a slew of major features but this year's seemed scarce in comparison to 2018. However, he has been releasing a ton of music and visuals on his own.

BlocBoy JB returned earlier today with his new track, "It's Bloc." The rapper's latest single is a short effort that runs for a bit over 2 minutes. Over that time, he hops over bouncy, bass-heavy production handled by LewisYouNasty while hitting some slick wordplay.

BlocBoy's latest track follows the release of his song and video for "TracBoy" that he dropped last month. He hasn't announced a new project yet but it wouldn't be surprising if he came through with one before the year closes out.

Quotable Lyrics

So many karats on my neck, I be watchin' out for Bugs Bunny

Smokin' on the dope, I be dancin' when the drugs comin'

N***as gettin' fat just because they get a little money

I get them hunnids, get them 50s, keep them dubs comin'