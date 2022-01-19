mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BlocBoy JB Comes Through With His New Single "Home Alone"

Aron A.
January 19, 2022 13:02
BlocBoy JB and Tay Keith deliver a new single ahead of the release of "Bacc 2 Da Bloc."


It's been roughly two years since BlocBoy JB dropped off a new project but he's continued to flood the streets with a steady flow of music. Throughout the pandemic, his YouTUbe page became a hub for loose singles and freestyles that wouldn't make it to DSPs but all of that work appeared to set him up for his next project.

The rapper recently announced that Tay Keith would serve as the executive producer of his next effort, Bacc 2 Da Bloc. After unveiling the Next Friday-themed, "Craig N Day Day," the two have slid through with their latest offering, "Home Alone." Once again, BlocBoy JB and Tay Keith prove how strong their chemistry is on wax with this record.

Check out the latest from BlocBoy and Tay Keith below.

Quotable Lyrics
We got lots of scraps, I double tap to get you gone
Still remember when the feds ran in my Memphis home
Heard my line tapped, I switched up T-Mobile phone
They ran in Lil' Sleepy spot, bitch, that's the wrong home

