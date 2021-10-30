BlocBoy JB & Tay Keith Reunite On Energetic Track "Day Day N' Craig"

BlocBoy JB and Tay Keith are two artists who came up in the industry together. The song "Look Alive" with Drake immediately flung both into the spotlight, and since that time, the two have continued to collaborate. They are a fantastic rapper and producer duo, so it should be no surprise that fans were excited to see them link up again this week for a brand new track called "Day Day N' Craig."

With this new effort, we get that signature energetic Tay Keith production, all while BlocBoy matches that energy with his flows and even his bars. The two, once again, display tremendous chemistry, and if you like hearing these two together, then this is going to be another must-listen track.

You can stream the song, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ray CharlÐµs walkin' with Stevie Wonder

I led the blind led the blind (Facts)

Hop off the perc, he on demon time

Choppin' it loud, let it sing like it's ginuwine (Grrrr)