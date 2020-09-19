mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BlocBoy JB & NLE Choppa Come Through With "ChopBloc Pt.3"

Alexander Cole
September 19, 2020 11:08
318 Views
51
4
ChopBloc Pt. 3
BlocBoy JB Feat. NLE Choppa

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

BlocBoy JB and NLE Choppa are back with part 3 of their "ChopBloc" series.


BlocBoy JB and NLE Choppa are easily some of the most energetic artists you can find, so it only makes sense that the two would collaborate with one another. Prior to Thursday, they had collaborated twice on their "ChopBloc" series and now, they are back with "ChopBloc Pt. 3."

This track is exactly what you would expect from the series as we are immediately met with a hard-hitting trap beat. Lyrically, both NLE and BlocBoy deliver some violent lyrics that will certainly spark your imagination. As for the visual for the song, it certainly matches the lyrical content as we see NLE and BlocBoy with a plethora of weapons. 

Listen to the song below, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

When the murda come and meet you and yo' door
Yeah, it's me, bitch
AR-15 and it got a scope, with my ski, bitch
Big Grape on the vine, big Glo' we spinnin' G shit
Take yo' diss song, get you killed, then make a remix

