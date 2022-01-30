mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BlocBoy JB & EST Gee Want All The "Smoke"

Hayley Hynes
January 30, 2022 09:56
"Bacc 2 Da Bloc" also includes appearances from Pooh Shiesty, Tay Keith, Co Cash, and SpotemGottem.


Earlier this week, 25-year-old BlocBoy JB and his frequent collaborator Tay Keith dropped off Bacc 2 Da Bloc, consisting of 15 tracks and several noteworthy features from artists like SpotemGottem, Co Cash, and Pooh Shiesty.

Another rapper who came through with an assist for the Memphis-born rapper is EST Gee, who hopped on the beat for "Smoke," co-produced by IV Beatss and Tay Keith.

"I'm back in my bag, they stealin' my swag / But this the original flow / If I see a opp, then I'm peelin' his bow / F*ck a 4th of that lean, pour a pint on his toe," BlocBoy begins on his first verse.

For EST's turn, he spits, "I'm off a ex lap, tryna give a dirt nap / Came from a perc, yeah, must been a dud / I'm tryna bump on this beef, I like contact / N*ggas was scared to come out where we was."

Stream "Smoke" below, and let us know what your favourite tracks from Bacc 2 Da Bloc are in the comments?

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm feeling offset, I might just bust down a carti'
So bitch if it's up then it's stuck
Watchu u gon do when you up in the combat
Bullets start hitting the back of yo truck 

BlocBoy JB EST Gee new music new song new album smoke Bacc 2 Da Bloc
