Minneapolis BLM leader Rashad Turner reveals he resigned after learning the "ugly truth" about the organization.
One of the founders of the St. Paul branch of the Black Lives Matter organization in Minnesota has explained his decision to resign after learning the so-called "ugly truth" behind the social movement. Rashad Turner is presently featured in a TakeCharge Minnesota video on YouTube where he explained his decision to leave BLM after a year and a half.
"I believed the organization stood for exactly what the name implies — Black lives do matter. However, after a year on the inside, I learned they had little concern for rebuilding Black families," said Turner. His issue with the movement appears to lie in its stance on education in the Black community.
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
"[Black Lives Matter] cared even less about improving the quality of education for students in Minneapolis," he added. "That was made clear when they publicly denounced charter schools alongside the teacher's union. I was an insider in Black Lives Matter and I learned the ugly truth. The moratorium on charter schools does not support rebuilding the Black family but it does create barriers to a better education for Black children."
This comes following the resignation of BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors, who left the organization last week. A few days earlier, a BLM activist was shot in the head in London, being placed in critical condition.
Watch Rashad Turner's video below and let us know what you think.