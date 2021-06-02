One of the founders of the St. Paul branch of the Black Lives Matter organization in Minnesota has explained his decision to resign after learning the so-called "ugly truth" behind the social movement. Rashad Turner is presently featured in a TakeCharge Minnesota video on YouTube where he explained his decision to leave BLM after a year and a half.

"I believed the organization stood for exactly what the name implies — Black lives do matter. However, after a year on the inside, I learned they had little concern for rebuilding Black families," said Turner. His issue with the movement appears to lie in its stance on education in the Black community.



Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

"[Black Lives Matter] cared even less about improving the quality of education for students in Minneapolis," he added. "That was made clear when they publicly denounced charter schools alongside the teacher's union. I was an insider in Black Lives Matter and I learned the ugly truth. The moratorium on charter schools does not support rebuilding the Black family but it does create barriers to a better education for Black children."

This comes following the resignation of BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors, who left the organization last week. A few days earlier, a BLM activist was shot in the head in London, being placed in critical condition.

Watch Rashad Turner's video below and let us know what you think.

[via]