She recently came forward to defend her real estate purchases, it's being reported that Patrice Cullors is leaving her position with the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation. We previously reported on the controversy surrounding information that Cullors purchased multiple properties in Georgia and California to the tune of $3 million and soon, anti-Black Lives Matter advocates accused the activist of skimming funds from the foundation. However, Cullors bit back and stated she didn't take money from the organization, citing her work as an artist, best-selling author, and various other ventures.

Even after the finances for BLMGNF were broken down for the public, the scandal remained. On Thursday (May 27), Cullors made the official announcement of her departure from the organization on Instagram where she shared in a video that she would now be focusing her time on a television deal as well as a new book.



Sarah Morris / Staff / Getty Images

"For over seven and a half years, I was in the day-to-day of that organization, working with our chapters, working alongside elected officials, challenging the police," said Cullors. "At the end of 2019, many of don't know this, I actually stepped back. I didn't make a public announcement. I really wanted to see the next generation of leadership lead. And when the uprising happened last year, folks inside of Black Lives Matter asked me to come back and I had to really think about it."

"It's a lot of work, it's a lot of responsibility, I love the work and so yes, I came back," she continued. "It was always supposed to be interim and so, now is my time... I’ve created the infrastructure and the support, and the necessary bones and foundation, so that I can leave,” Cullors said. “It feels like the time is right.” Cullors assured viewers that there are "amazing, competent" folks at the helm of BLMGNF and she looks forward to what's to come. Check out her video below.